Game of Thrones Death Pool
Track your GoT Season 8 predictions with your friends
If you’re like me, you have a lot of feels about the last season of Game of Thrones. This doc lets you compare notes with your friends on the survival rate of each character. Get your votes in before the season premier and see how well you called it!
Evan DaviesMaker@evan_pryce
Hey Product Hunt - IT'S FINALLY HERE! ⚔️ Season 8 of Game of Thrones airs in a few short days. It's been a long 67 episodes to get to this point, but the Great War is upon us. So how to prepare? The only way I know how - a death pool 💀. My friend sent me a Google Form last week asking me to vote which characters live, die, or turn into a wight during the seasons. I knew I could build something a little more competitive in Coda that I could share with the rest of our group and my coworkers, so I did :). This doc has a simple voting table that captures everyone's predictions, a few views of what the collective thinks will go down, and a leaderboard to see how folks progress episode to episode. Give it a whirl and let me know if you have any suggestions on how to make it better for.... the next 8 season HBO series 😭
