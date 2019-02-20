Packing premium features comparable to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active comes with sporty new design that is thin, light and versatile that makes it easier to maintain a balanced lifestyle. The attractive, minimalist design is effortless to navigate.
James Gallagher
Samsung is starting to catch up in the smartwatch market in terms of features. The Galaxy Watch Active supports new blood pressure measuring, easy fitness tracking, and a variety of other features that may help people make a more efficient transition from the Apple Watch. Excited to see how this product is seen by the crowd!
