Packing premium features comparable to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active comes with sporty new design that is thin, light and versatile that makes it easier to maintain a balanced lifestyle. The attractive, minimalist design is effortless to navigate.

Around the web
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active tracks blood pressureYou've got to hand it to Samsung. The company sure threw a LOT at us during today's Unpacked event - five phones (including the foldable), earbuds, a fitness track and the Galaxy Watch Active, the company's latest smartwatch. The biggest news on the watch front finds the company embracing user heal...
TechCrunch
Final Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leak shows off smartwatch from every angleThe Samsung Galaxy S10 is set to be announced later today, and a rumored smartwatch and a pair of headphones are looking almost certain to launch alongside it, thanks to new leaks from WinFuture that show off both devices from every angle.
TechRadarJames Peckham
Galaxy Watch Active, Fit and Fit E make your health a prioritySamsung announced a new line of fitness wearables at its Unpacked event in San Francisco; the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and the Galaxy Fit and Fit E sports bands. Like the Gear Sport smartwatch which Samsung released in 2017, the new Galaxy Active puts fitness features at the forefront and will soon be able to monitor blood pressure.
CNETVanessa Hand Orellana,

Samsung is starting to catch up in the smartwatch market in terms of features. The Galaxy Watch Active supports new blood pressure measuring, easy fitness tracking, and a variety of other features that may help people make a more efficient transition from the Apple Watch. Excited to see how this product is seen by the crowd!
