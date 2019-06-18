Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → G-RO SIX

G-RO SIX

A Carry-on You Always Push Forward

The SIX pushed carry-on bag that ends the struggle and effort of rolling, to the point where it's almost autonomous.
Reviews
Discussion
Matt Galligan
Matt Galligan
Hunter
I was a backer of the first G-RO carry-on that featured super big wheels, making the center of gravity a bit different and more comfortable. Still have the bag to this day and enjoy it. The changes to the SIX are really interesting and clever. Definitely something worth checking out!
UpvoteShare
Ken Hertz
Ken Hertz
Finally a bag that glides like a figure skater over smooth surfaces but ALSO rolls effortlessly over any terrain. Over curbs, over cobblestones, over carpeting. Smaller on the outside, bigger on the inside; fits in every overhead bin, and it rolls down the narrowest airplane aisle. LOVE IT!
UpvoteShare