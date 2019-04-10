Log InSign up
FYI + Evernote

All your documents and notes in one place 👀

Get access to the notes and documents you need, right when you need them. Connect FYI to Evernote, plus G Suite, Slack, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, Confluence, Quip, Airtable and more to find your documents no matter where they are.
Ahead of Its Time, Behind the Curve: Why Evernote Failed to Realize Its Potential | FYILegendary investor, programmer, and Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham once wrote that one of the best ways to come up with ideas for your next startup is to ask what product you wish someone else would make for you. For Stepan Pachikov, founder of Evernote, that product was a way to help him remember things.
Evernote is one of the oldest notes apps. It was created in an era where mobile apps were barely a thing. Because of their early cross-platform bets and freemium strategy, Evernote has reached over 225 million people. It’s no wonder that Evernote has been the #1 integration that people requested we add to FYI. FYI’s Evernote integration is available now. If you use Evernote and want to find your Notes as well as documents from the other apps you use right from a new tab, get the FYI Chrome Extension. Let us know what you think. And what integrations you want next. We’re adding more as fast as we can!
We’ve been getting requests to add Evernote to FYI on a weekly basis. And we’ve been working on it! However, it’s been a challenging integration to build. Every time we thought it was ready, we realized there was more work to be done. We’ve learned that not all APIs are created equal, some are relatively quick to integrate with, while others take much more trial and error to get just right. We’d love to hear what you think of the integration. If there’s anything else you’d like to see in FYI, please let us know in the comments 💪
