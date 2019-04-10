FYI + Evernote

Ahead of Its Time, Behind the Curve: Why Evernote Failed to Realize Its Potential | FYI

Legendary investor, programmer, and Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham once wrote that one of the best ways to come up with ideas for your next startup is to ask what product you wish someone else would make for you. For Stepan Pachikov, founder of Evernote, that product was a way to help him remember things.