Farbod Saraf
Product Lead at Miro & Indie Maker
Hey Friends! It’s my pleasure to present The Future of Product Management Report 2021 to this community. Inside, you’ll learn what we discovered when we surveyed thousands of Product leaders from companies of all types, including Google, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb, Uber, and many more. PMs are used to change, but there are a few things in here that’ll definitely surprise you, such as… 👩💻 What today’s Product Managers value most on the job 🤔 Why the C-suite may soon become the “Product Suite” 📈 What 73% of Product Managers are now looking to as the #1 driver of growth And more! Thank you to everyone who participated and helped to make this happen, big shout out to: Product School Heap Pendo Mural Mixpanel Chartio Miro Amplitude I can’t wait to hear what you think! Farbod
