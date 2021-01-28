  1. Home
  2.  → Future of Product Managemen...

Future of Product Management Report 2021

This is the best time in history to build digital products🚀

The way we build and use products is changing faster than ever before. To succeed, it’s essential to know what’s coming next. We surveyed thousands of Product leaders to distill the most important trends and insights you need to know as we enter 2021. Enjoy!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Farbod Saraf
Hunter
Product Lead at Miro & Indie Maker
Hey Friends! It’s my pleasure to present The Future of Product Management Report 2021 to this community. Inside, you’ll learn what we discovered when we surveyed thousands of Product leaders from companies of all types, including Google, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb, Uber, and many more. PMs are used to change, but there are a few things in here that’ll definitely surprise you, such as… 👩‍💻 What today’s Product Managers value most on the job 🤔 Why the C-suite may soon become the “Product Suite” 📈 What 73% of Product Managers are now looking to as the #1 driver of growth And more! Thank you to everyone who participated and helped to make this happen, big shout out to: Product School Heap Pendo Mural Mixpanel Chartio Miro Amplitude I can’t wait to hear what you think! Farbod
Share
Máximo Manuel Mendoza LópezDirector of Content
Thanks for sharing this report, very insightful
Share