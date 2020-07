ScholarshipOwl.com Launches Student-Focused Fundraising Platform for Those Affected by COVID-19 Between February and April, the United States lost 21.5 million payroll jobs. And an overwhelming portion of students lost their side jobs that were going to help them pay for education. Students seem forgotten in our current pandemic. We're doing our part and already gave away 19 prizes, totaling $15,500, awarded to students that faced financial hardship during these difficult times.