Futicons
Ranked #8 for today
Futicons
Icons for the future
Beautifully crafted icons for niche segments like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Interplanetary Travel, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto, Blockchain, Cyborg, Future Transportation and Sustainability.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
by
Futicons
About this launch
Futicons
Icons for the future
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Futicons by
Futicons
was hunted by
Vaisakh Pradeep
in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Vaisakh Pradeep
. Featured on November 27th, 2022.
Futicons
is not rated yet. This is Futicons's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
10
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#193
