Discussion
Pedro Wunderlich
Maker
Pro
Ever since I became a dad 10 months ago, time is in short supply. I needed something that could satisfy my need for intense workouts in a very short time frame. We got together with top athletes to build Furious Five, the most effective brief workouts they could think of. I've been working out with Furious Five for the past 6 months and feel great. I can squeeze in a workout while my baby girl is taking a nap. If she's still sleeping when I'm done, we've now added "Furious Finishers", a bonus challenge that sometimes is just as hard as the workout itself (example: 30 one-armed burpess). If you're into tough workouts but have little time in your hands, have a look at Furious Five. It's now free forever. Looking forward to your thoughts.
