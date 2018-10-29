Function with Anil Dash

Function is the new podcast from Vox Media + Glitch about how technology is shaping culture & communications.
Host and Glitch CEO, Anil Dash, sits down with the developers behind some of the world’s best-known apps, games and services, and also talks with users, critics and culture experts to unpack the effects of these features.
We're excited to launch our new podcast, Function. In the first episode, we explore the concept of commodifying culture through video games. We talk with Ty Robinson, a former game animator for Konami's Dance Dance Revolution, about the technology behind putting dance moves into video games. And we also speak with Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, an artist at the center of the controversy surrounding Epic Games' and their use of his dance, the Milly Rock. https://glitch.com/culture/funct...
