Function with Anil Dash

Exploring the way today's technology influences culture

Function is the new podcast from Vox Media + Glitch about how technology is shaping culture & communications.

Host and Glitch CEO, Anil Dash, sits down with the developers behind some of the world’s best-known apps, games and services, and also talks with users, critics and culture experts to unpack the effects of these features.

Function with Anil Dash \\ F1: Fortnite DancesWe explore the concept of commodifying culture through video games. We talk with Ty Robinson, a former game animator for Konami's Dance Dance Revolution, and Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, an artist at the center of the controversy surrounding Epic Games' and their use of his dance, the Milly Rock.
Anil Dash
@_gw · Working on Glitch
We're excited to launch our new podcast, Function. In the first episode, we explore the concept of commodifying culture through video games. We talk with Ty Robinson, a former game animator for Konami's Dance Dance Revolution, about the technology behind putting dance moves into video games. And we also speak with Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, an artist at the center of the controversy surrounding Epic Games' and their use of his dance, the Milly Rock. https://glitch.com/culture/funct...
