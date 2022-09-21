Products
Home
→
Product
→
Function Key Pro
Function Key Pro
2x your productivity with function keys
Function Key Pro is a macOS utility that helps you distinguish special function keys (e.g. volume up) and standard ones (F1, F2, etc.) WITHOUT Fn, and LAUNCH apps or complex multi-key hotkeys with a single press.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Function Key Pro
About this launch
Function Key Pro
2x your productivity with function keys
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Function Key Pro by
Function Key Pro
was hunted by
Channing Dai
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Channing Dai
and
Xinyi Li
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Function Key Pro
is not rated yet. This is Function Key Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#87
