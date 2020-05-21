Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Benj Merritt
Maker
Thank you for the hunt @chrismessina 😻 Product Hunters, We are really happy to see FunApéro on product hunt. It’s a new version of what video conferencing between friends should look like: Friends + Games - The Data Collection = Free Fun. We’ve been working on this project with friends for the last weeks while stuck at home from Paris and London. While you might be at last relieved from this and can now chill outside with friends. Some cities like London are still under “lockdown” to help not spread the coronavirus. #StayAtHome Bored of using all theses video conferencing apps designed exclusively for a working environment, we decided to build our own version of video calls: - 100% free. - Fully encrypted. - No account needed. - Games & challenges to have fun and drive conversations. At the beginning designed for friends and family that live far away, we saw companies using FunApéro as a “team building” moment to replace after work sessions as everyone seems to be working remotely now. We are here today to spread the word, gather as much feedback as possible, and see if some of you would be interested in a “branded” version with your own games, questions and private company jokes. Would you use funapero with friends or even colleagues for team building? Are you still stuck at home these days? Feel free to ask us anything.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker