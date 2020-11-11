As a user of Gumroad for about 5 years I was missing advance statistics that help me take better decisions and maximise my profit. So I started building a system for myself. Now offering it for others!
Demo page:
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Álvaro Trigo 🐦🔥
MakerWeb entrepreneur
The project is in its very early stages, so if you miss anything or have any feedback (specially bad), please feel free to share it! 🙏 I'm all hears!
Share
This looks so good, I wish I could use Gumroad. The way the dashboard lets you drill down and pivot the data is incredibly useful.
@kilianvalkhof thanks again Killian! 🙏
So good. Super happy with it so far. Already a huge improvement over the default Gumroad stats. Would love to be able to create custom data views :)
@rikschennink Thanks Rik! And sure, that'd be nice indeed! Grouping products + countries + variants under a single filter name. So we can for example analyse our different families of products with a single filter per each instead of having to change all filters every time we need their info as a group. On the list! :)
I had a chance to beta test this product. It gives you additional insights over the default ones in Gumroad. I think although it's in the early stage it has potential and flexibility to evolve quicker than Gumroad Analytics. Good luck Álvaro with the launch!
@bruno_raljic thanks Bruno! 🙏 Sure! I believe that if we take Gumroad sales as something serious, then we need some serious analytics that help us take better decisions. Not walking in the darkness always helps! :) Definitely many things to add yet! Specially when talking about subscriptions rather than one time product sales.