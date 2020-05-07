Deals
Fruition
Fruition
Pretty URLs & custom domain for Notion, free & open sourced
Productivity
Open Source
+ 3
Fruition lets you customize your Notion pages in many ways: pretty URLs, custom domains, Google Fonts, SEO support, script injection. Free & open sourced!
2 hours ago
Discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
RG
Hunter
Found it via thread in facebook. Cool! Notion will definitely have its future in building custom websites easy to maintain.
2 hours ago
