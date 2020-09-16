discussion
Javahn Maistry
Maker
Fruitbowl takes the 'work' out of paperwork. In the past, onboarding new clients in my marketing agency was a slow, back and fourth process that I dreaded doing - It was too much of an admin fuss and I'm 100% sure the new client found it just as unbearable. That's why I created Fruitbowl 🍉 Fruitbowl makes onboarding a breeze for business owners by simplifying and unifying the entire process. By combining your invoicing and contract signing into one platform, you no more have to jump between multiple platforms (as I found myself doing), to sign on a new client. ✍️ Onboarding a new client is now an exciting experience that takes a matter of minutes to set up and before you know it you've got a paid invoice & a signed contract, all in one place. 😅 I want to take this moment to thank you for giving me the opportunity to showcase Fruitbowl on Product Hunt - it really means a lot ⭐️ I fully enjoyed building Fruitbowl & I hope you can have as much fun getting your invoices paid & contracts signed 😃 If you've got any questions please leave a comment or drop me an email at: javahn.m@2305media.com Cheers, Javahn www.fruitbowl.io
