Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Frontyssey
Frontyssey
Build Your Coding Confidence With Engaging Challenges
Visit
Upvote 11
50% Off First Month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Interactive and rewarding daily frontend coding challenges to help you evaluate your current level, develop your skills, and build the confidence to land and keep any dev job.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Frontyssey
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
About this launch
Frontyssey
Escape your tutorial hell
1
review
35
followers
Follow for updates
Frontyssey by
Frontyssey
was hunted by
Remus Dumitru Buhaianu
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Remus Dumitru Buhaianu
and
Alberto Daniel Horbaci
. Featured on September 2nd, 2023.
Frontyssey
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Frontyssey's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report