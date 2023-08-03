Products
Frontyssey

Build Your Coding Confidence With Engaging Challenges

Free Options
Interactive and rewarding daily frontend coding challenges to help you evaluate your current level, develop your skills, and build the confidence to land and keep any dev job.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
 by
About this launch
1review
35
followers
Frontyssey by
was hunted by
Remus Dumitru Buhaianu
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Remus Dumitru Buhaianu
and
Alberto Daniel Horbaci
. Featured on September 2nd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Frontyssey's first launch.
