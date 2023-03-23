Products
fromCommunity

One Click Hiring from Open Source and Tech Communities

FromCommunity helps companies hire directly from open source and Tech communities. And now, with the help of ChatGPT, we’re expanding our platform’s capabilities by evaluating candidates’ coding skills and automating our communication with them.
Launched in Hiring, SaaS, Community
About this launch
fromCommunity by
was hunted by
jos K
in Hiring, SaaS, Community. Made by
jos K
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is fromCommunity's first launch.
