fromCommunity
fromCommunity
One Click Hiring from Open Source and Tech Communities
FromCommunity helps companies hire directly from open source and Tech communities. And now, with the help of ChatGPT, we're expanding our platform's capabilities by evaluating candidates' coding skills and automating our communication with them.
Launched in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Community
by
fromCommunity
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We are looking for feedback on usability and use cases to be automated on Recruiting Ops."
The makers of fromCommunity
About this launch
fromCommunity by
fromCommunity
was hunted by
jos K
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Community
. Made by
jos K
Featured on March 24th, 2023.
fromCommunity
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is fromCommunity's first launch.
