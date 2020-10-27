From office to remote

discussion
Tomas Jasovsky
Maker
Founder of Ahoyteam.com
👋 Ahoy hunters and makers, As the world changes in times of the pandemic, businesses are having to quickly adapt, not only for their consumers but also to protect their employees. Many companies are needing to implement full work-from-home policies, and support their staff during this change. During this time, we wanted to help by sharing some of our top tips for transitioning to a fully remote company. As we adjust to our new normal, some of these tips might outlast the lockdown as we begin to interact as teams again. 📘 In this short guide, you can find tips and tricks that can help you transition to a remote set up. 📋 + We've put together free checklists to download for the most common processes (you can find them at the end of the PDF guide) - Remote Employee Onboarding - Home office set up - Transition to temporarily remote setup - Onboarding new Slack members - Covid-19 Employee Health Check - Remote team building - Boost social interactions in a remote set up - Prepare managers for remote setup Thanks, Tomas from AhoyTeam
raju ahmed
Do you think tips like this can be applied no matter what size the company is?
Chantal Joyce
There are tons of resources on switching to remote now, and everyone is "an expert". What makes you stand out and be a resource that is trustworthy?
Tomas Jasovsky
@chantaljoyce true, sadly everyone who's working remotely for a year or two is now an expert and I can see courses and paid training everywhere. Our whole team has been part of remote companies for last 5-6 years and we've experienced the pain of remote setup when there weren't many resources and best-practices. I've interviewed leaders in companies like Dribbble, InVision, Automattic, GitHub for my first remote book https://www.producthunt.com/post... Not saying we're the ultimate expert, but advices we're giving are what we've been struggling with and looked/tried to solve. For the ultimate remote tips I would also check what folks are GitLab and Zapier are sharing.
Vladimír SemanI work at e-commerce
great timing for the ebook. what do you consider the biggest challenge when transitioning to remote work?
Tomas Jasovsky
@vladojsem I would say getting rid of the habits from office environment, that everything needs to be so hands-on right away, and the concept of "asynchronous work" could be tough to understand and adopt in larger organisations.
Md. Milon Hosain
Thanks for sharing this Tomas. Even when the ebook is pretty short, looks like there are good tips to try out and those checklists will for sure help a lot.
Tomas Jasovsky
@mdmilon444 Thanks man, If you'll need some addition advice or consulting on some of the processes, feel free to ping me on tomas@ahoyteam.com I'm more than happy to help.
