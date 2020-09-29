Fritz AI for Snap Lens Studio

discussion
Austin Kodra
Maker
Hey Hunters, We’re thrilled to announce our support for SnapML in Lens Studio, Snap’s powerful application designed for artists and developers to build augmented reality experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters. With SnapML, AR developers and designers can bring their own machine learning models to power Lenses, expanding the possibilities for Lenses to transform the world—without code, and without any previous ML expertise. You can learn about our support for SnapML and get started (for free!) here: https://fritz.ai/product/snapml.... Also want to offer a quick look at the what and why of this Fritz AI’s support for SnapML, as well as a few resources to help you start creating, which you can find below. ___________ Why Custom ML in Lens Studio? -- Create more engaging Lenses. Build custom ML models that allow Snapcahtters to engage directly with brand logos and product packaging, and interact with unique objects and environmental elements. -- Enable highly-customized experiences. Recognize, track, and isolate more components of a real-world scene. Work with custom brand assets, objects, or other elements not found in common image datasets. -- Enhance AR scene understanding. Increase interactivity between the physical environment and digital objects and effects. More effectively implement collision and boundary detection for custom objects. Why Fritz AI? -- ML’s toughest challenges, solved: Programmatically generate and label ready-to-train datasets, build compatible, high-performance models without code, and deploy them directly to Lens Studio. -- No ML experience? No problem: With our platform’s unified workflow, there’s no need for previous experience or expertise with Python notebooks, model converters, or other model-building overhead. All the ML magic happens inside Fritz AI. -- Extend the capabilities of Lens Studio: Go beyond the built-in ML capabilities and templates. Easily build custom segmentation, object detection, and image labeling models ready-to-use in Lens Studio. Resources to Get Started: -- An overview of SnapML, Lens Studio’s new ML framework: https://heartbeat.fritz.ai/explo... -- Ultimate guide to working with ML in Lens Studio: https://www.fritz.ai/ebooks/snap... -- Building with Fritz AI for SnapML (Tutorial): LINK We also have a number of ways you can connect with us: -- Subscribe to our Newsletter covering all things mobile ML (https://www.fritz.ai/newsletter). -- Join us on Slack (https://www.fritz.ai/slack). -- Read blog posts exploring the intersection of mobile and ML (https://heartbeat.fritz.ai). -- Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/fritzlabs). Be on the lookout for more SnapML capabilities in Fritz AI: additional model types, new pre-built templates, educational content, and more! In the meantime, we’re excited to see what you’ll create. Happy Building, The Fritz AI Team
