Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FriendMap
FriendMap
Find My Friends got the glow up we all wanted
Visit
Upvote 59
A clutter-free location-sharing app to meet up with friends: - See friends' live locations - Share plans for easy meetups - Stay connected while traveling - Privacy-first: only trusted friends can see you
Free
Launch tags:
Social Network
•
Social Media
•
Maps
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
FriendMap
Find My Friends got the glow up we all wanted
Follow
59
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
FriendMap by
FriendMap
was hunted by
Saba Karim
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Maps
. Made by
Saba Karim
. Featured on April 18th, 2025.
FriendMap
is not rated yet. This is FriendMap's first launch.