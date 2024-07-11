Launches
A wearable companion

A wearable device designed to keep you company. A friend, non-imaginary, to combat loneliness.
Friend by
Friend
was hunted by
Vincent Koc
in Wearables. Made by
Avi
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
Friend
is not rated yet. This is Friend's first launch.
