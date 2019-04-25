Fridge is a mobile app that allows you to repurpose your unused ingredients into sumptuous meals thus reducing kitchen wastes. You can also use the app to search for recipe's based on whatever ingredients you currently have in your pantry.
Arjay OsmaMaker@arjayosma · Developer. Designer. Entrepreneur.
Hello everyone 👋 For the past year, my partner and I have been cooking our meals. Every time we finished cooking, we always end up with unused ingredients. Those ingredients would then go for about a week and then to the trash bin. We realized that this setup is very costly. We're not just contributing to the ever-growing food waste, but we're also drilling a hole in our pockets. To combat this issue, we came up with this solution called Fridge. Fridge is a mobile application to help repurpose unused ingredients and aids in minimizing food wastes. This solution did not only solve the waste problem it also helped us identify which meals we can cook next. It's a fairly simple application for now, but we have a lot of upcoming plans for this one. Additional features are currently being developed to make the app more awesome. We're hoping you guys can check out or product and we'll gladly receive any kind of feedback. Hope you find our solution useful!
