Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Frens.Money
Ranked #2 for today
Frens.Money
Crypto settlements made easy
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Frens.Money- A social expenses platform built on top of Ethereum that allows users to-
1. Split and track expenses between friends
2. Request money and make payments
Launched in
Productivity
,
Crypto
,
Tech
by
Frens.Money
Flatfile
Promoted
The platform to replace your homegrown importer
About this launch
Frens.Money by
Frens.Money
was hunted by
Pratyush Rungta
in
Productivity
,
Crypto
,
Tech
. Made by
Pratyush Rungta
,
Abhishek Kumar
,
Ajinkya Shinde
and
Sanath Kashyap
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
Frens.Money
is not rated yet. This is Frens.Money's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
5
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#22
Report