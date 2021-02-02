discussion
Kevin
Maker@picchikevin
Hey! Wouhou! Finally launching on ProductHunt! All of this started as a joke, but I've ended up building a website and a whole Mac app for it. Please let me know your thoughts on FreezingCam in the comments bellow! Kiss
Love it ! Finally I m going to eat my favourite ice cream in virtual class without my teacher noticing ahah
@marion_faucheu Thanks Marion! I couldn't have found a better actress than you for the promotion video x)