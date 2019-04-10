Simple, zero-fee investing. Put your savings to work with no fees, no compromises and no hassle.
Live for UK residents. EU expansion coming this year.
Viktor NebehajMakerHiring@v18n · CMO, Freetrade
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I just wanted to share a bit more about our story! Freetrade was born from a frustration our team had here in the UK. We were all looking for a modern, simple mobile product for long-term investors that does not charge the typical £5-12 per transaction fees of traditional providers. In the process, we became a financial institution, directly authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. We're also a member of the London Stock Exchange. 🎯 Our goal Investing is one of the best ways to secure your financial future. Our goal is to make investing accessible for everyone. We're live in the UK, soon in Europe, and eventually, everywhere. 💸 Zero-fee investing We charge no fees for our Basic Account, and you can choose from hundreds of UK and US stocks and ETFs. We'll only charge for the extras such as Instant Orders and tax-efficient accounts. Our thinking is that our revenue model has to align with our customers. We only succeed when our customers succeed. 👩💻 Customer service from real humans We believe in treating our customers fairly. Our customer service team will answer any questions you have, via chat directly in our app. 👯 Community At the heart of Freetrade is our amazing community, sharing their feedback and ideas with us every day. We build the product with them, for them. For now, we're only live in the UK. If you live outside the UK, please leave your email on the website, and we'll keep you posted on our expansion. We’re here to answer questions all day!
