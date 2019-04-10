Robinhood rival Freetrade launches US stocks in transatlantic battle

London fintech startup Freetrade has today launched US stock trading on its app, in the midst of growing rivalry in the commission-free trading space. The app, which offers users the ability to invest in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly without paying commission, said it will start with a curated list of 120 US stocks, including the likes of Apple, Amazon and Tesla.