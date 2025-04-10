Launches
Freepik Video Editor
This is a launch from Freepik
See 8 previous launches
Freepik Video Editor
Fast, easy editing with pro results
Visit
Upvote 57
With the new Freepik online Video Editor, you can edit your AI-generated clips or videos from your gallery. Trim, reorder, or overlay your videos and add music, images, and text. Video editing made easy.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Freepik
Smarter creativity, faster designs
4.76 out of 5.0
Follow
57
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Freepik Video Editor by
Freepik
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Video
. Made by
Agustín Rodríguez
,
Jon Ramos
,
Sofia Lopez
and
Omar Pera
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
Freepik
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 92 users. It first launched on October 4th, 2014.