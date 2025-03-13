Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Freepik AI Video Upscaler
This is a launch from Freepik
See 7 previous launches
Freepik AI Video Upscaler
Upscale videos up to 4K in one click
Visit
Upvote 64
Give your videos a high-quality finish with the Video Upscaler. Upscale to 4K resolution and increase frames per second to 60 fps. Available now in the Freepik AI Suite.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Freepik
Smarter creativity, faster designs
4.75 out of 5.0
Follow
64
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Freepik AI Video Upscaler by
Freepik
was hunted by
Martin LeBlanc
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Omar Pera
,
Antonio Campana
,
Agustín Rodríguez
,
Sofia Lopez
and
Jon Ramos
. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
Freepik
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 86 users. It first launched on October 4th, 2014.