This is a launch from Freepik See 7 previous launches

Freepik AI Video Upscaler Upscale videos up to 4K in one click Visit Upvote 64

Give your videos a high-quality finish with the Video Upscaler. Upscale to 4K resolution and increase frames per second to 60 fps. Available now in the Freepik AI Suite.

Meet the team Show more Show more