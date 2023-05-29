Products
Home
→
Product
→
Freepik AI image generator
Freepik AI image generator
Turn your words into images with AI
Upvote 101
The AI Image Generator is a new digital art tool that allows you to create unique images using your words. All you have to do is to type a text in the search bar, and you’ll have stunning images in one of the available art styles.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Graphics & Design
by
Freepik
About this launch
Freepik
Free graphic resources for designers and developers
Freepik AI image generator by
Freepik
was hunted by
Martin LeBlanc
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Graphics & Design
. Made by
Martin LeBlanc
,
Abel Rodríguez
,
Carmen Consuegra Cañavate
,
Antonio Campana
and
Gladys Vila
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
Freepik
is rated
5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on October 4th, 2014.
