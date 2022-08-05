Products
Freemance
Ranked #3 for today
Freemance
Coin powered freelancer community
Freemance is a community and directory of independent freelancers united by a common dislike of freelancer platforms and our own coin $FRE.
Launched in
Freelance
,
E-Commerce
,
Community
by
Freemance
About this launch
Freemance
Coin-Powered Freelancer Community
2
reviews
61
followers
Follow for updates
Freemance by
Freemance
was hunted by
Jorge Falcon
in
Freelance
,
E-Commerce
,
Community
. Made by
Jorge Falcon
and
Daykel Angulo
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Freemance
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Freemance's first launch.
Upvotes
51
Comments
56
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#16
