Freelancer Resources List

👋Hi Product Hunt Community! With today’s launch our goal is to give you one place to find all the freelancing templates you need to get your work done. We handpicked each and every one of them to make sure we included only the very best templates! And there are over 170, organized across different categories including habit trackers and to do lists to help you boost your productivity. A big thanks to all the modern document apps that make it possible to create such templates: G Suite, Airtable, Coda, Notion, PandaDoc and all the others. Want to contribute your own or suggest a template we don’t have yet? You can make suggestions using the “Suggest a resource” button on the sidebar or commenting below.
Freelancers are ultimately their own bosses. Having to manage their limited time and energy to earn a meaningful living. We curated the best (and biggest) collection of resources for freelancers, all in one place, to make freelancers’ lives easier. You’ll find 171 free resources and templates across 23 categories including proposals, invoices, business agreements, personal development, project management and project schedules. Plus the templates are from popular tools such as G Suite, Microsoft Office, Airtable, Notion, Trello, and more. Check it out and share it with your favorite freelancers too!
