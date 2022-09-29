Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Freelancer Kit
Ranked #18 for today
Freelancer Kit
Easily manage your freelance business with Notion
Visit
Upvote 3
Save 20%
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Welcome to your new command center for your career as a freelancer. I've taken my 10+ years experience in freelancing to create an easy-to-use Notion workspace to help you stay organized and get more things done.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
Notion
by
Freelancer Kit (Notion Template)
About this launch
Freelancer Kit (Notion Template)
Easily manage your freelance business with Notion.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Freelancer Kit by
Freelancer Kit (Notion Template)
was hunted by
Matt Hamilton
in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
Notion
. Made by
Matt Hamilton
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Freelancer Kit (Notion Template)
is not rated yet. This is Freelancer Kit (Notion Template)'s first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#206
Report