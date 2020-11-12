Freehand Template Gallery
Whiteboard templates by innovative leaders.
Transform how you collaborate with templates created by industry leaders, all available for free in Freehand, InVision’s real-time online whiteboard. Get inspired with the Freehand Template Gallery.
Clark Valberg
Maker
CEO at InVisionApp.com
Hey folks, Today, I’m excited to announce a major update to Freehand, our real-time collaborative whiteboard—the Freehand template gallery. We’ve partnered with industry leaders in design, product management, marketing, and engineering to bring you the best, proven frameworks for your ideation process, research, strategy sessions, and more. A few of my favorite templates include: - Brainstorming from Xbox - Customer journey map from American Express - Product launch planning from LaunchDarkly - Agile sprint planning from Atlassian - Affinity diagram from UserTesting You can use these templates out of the box or iterate on each template and make them your own. There’s no better way to give everyone a voice when you’re brainstorming, critiquing, sprinting, or aligning as a team. And we’d love to hear your feedback! What templates work well for you? What templates would you like to see added in the future? What are the most effective ways your team is using digital whiteboards in the era of remote work?
