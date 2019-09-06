Discussion
Maker
Juan Sarmiento
Hey @Kevin, thank you so much for hunting us! When we started working on Freebies.ByPeople, we thought of it as a side project for our website bypeople.com; however, it began to gradually turn into a great opportunity to launch a fresh, well-crafted website with all the essential features that we as designers could think of: 🚢 Focus on a clean & organized interface that people can navigate easily 🚅 Make sure that its loading times are blazing fast ⛵ Use a pleasant color palette that looks and feels great 🚴 Craft trendy illustrations to demonstrate our vision ✈️ Use fluid animations to keep the eye interested :) Not only is it a big deal for us to officially launch our new website, but also that we're doing it right after reaching one of the first milestones that we set out to accomplish when we first started this project: putting together 1000+ of the best freebies in a single place, all free-for-commercial use, which we handpicked to only the best quality assets that fellow designers & developers like us can use to save some time while searching for and testing new tools/resources. You'll find stuff like: ✅ CSS snippets & code plugins ✅ Professional fonts & vector icons ✅ Tons of UI kits & templates in HTML/CSS, Figma, XD, Sketch & Ai formats ✅ Great WordPress themes and plugins ✅ Awesome looking 3D models & renders Now that we have launched, I gotta say I'm pretty excited and appreciate all the feedback and roasting that you guys can send our way, and wanted to give special thanks to everyone who took the time to cheer us up on the road and pointed out errors we missed!
