Free Zoom Backgrounds by RemoteTeam.com

Daron Yondem
Nice collection! 👍
Maker
Hi PH community, We want to share our latest weekend project for all of you working from home, either you’ve been doing it for years or just starting now. We’re sure all of you are working around the clock directly or indirectly to slow down the spread of the noble Corona Virus. As we observe social distancing and self-quarantine, new ideas pop up surprisingly. And for us at RemoteTeam, an idea came to us one of these weekends, and we turned it to a project you would love. One faithful weekend, we read that Zoom’s daily active user base grew by 67% since early January. Then, it hit us that many people are now working from home than ever. What are the things they need to complement their video conferencing software? It turns out a virtual background could be of help. For the many “emergency” work from home employees, they are not aware of the troubles that occur during conferences. Your children running around the background. The messy room that you don’t want your co-workers to see. Or using the kitchen for work but lying to your co-workers that you actually have a dedicated workspace – wait and be exposed during a video call. While Zoom has a virtual background feature, the options aren’t many. So, we thought – why not build a tool for these users to get more options when looking for a virtual background image or video? That’s when our Zoom Virtual Background tool was born. Now, you can search for images inside your zoom virtual backgrounds, and our APIs will search the web for the best-related image from different sources and bring them together for you. You can filter your search right from nature images and videos to work from home related stuff. We’re constantly on the lookout for new tools and features that can help remote teams. If you think there is a feature you would love us to add, please we welcome your recommendations. Happy remote work and work from home. Stay safe.
Woww amazing ! Congratulations RemoteTeam :)
Great! Can't wait to use it!
