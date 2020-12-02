discussion
Buckley Barlow
MakerHead up RSLabs
Hi Product Hunt Community! 👋 Buckley here, one of the creators/makers of the Free Word Cloud Generator (.com). Let’s face it. Sifting through informational noise these days is hard. If you’ve ever sat there staring at rows and columns of text, you know the kind of noise I’m talking about. As the noise amplifies, so does the need for a way to pull out the relevant stuff while pushing the rest to the side. To stay in sync with all the data rolling around out there today — and there’s a lot of it — I (along w/ with my AMAZING partners-in-crime) wanted to develop a tool to enable you to visualize words quickly, easily, and for FREE. 🎉 Introducing the Free Word Cloud Generator — a way to cluster the most important words, making it easier to hear what matters to your customers, users, employees, you name it. Whether you’re using Python or Excel to extract meaning from your data sources (i.e. Reddit, Hot Jar, Twitter, Qualtrics, spreadsheets, etc.), there comes a time to present the data in a digestible format that’s easy for everyone in your company to consume. If you’re used to spinning up complex data visualizations as you analyze the patterns in your data, there isn’t a better place to start analyzing and prioritizing data sources than a Word Cloud — which is an image composed of words used in a particular text or subject, in which the size of each word indicates its frequency or importance. Why a Word Cloud? 🤪 So, why a Word Cloud generator? First, it’s the easiest entry for ANYONE to understand the frequency or importance of words found in data. Social listening is so critical today — especially in such a superficial digital world. With less face-to-face interaction, building relationships that matter online today has never been more important. To do that requires that you can speak the language and answer the needs of your users and customers. We have an amazing opportunity at our fingertips to get closer than ever to our core and outlier users/customers. For those younger companies that don’t have a data junkie on staff, it’s oftentimes cumbersome and hard to QUICKLY draw meaning out of the customer/user data sets. How do you QUICKLY know what people really want from your business? How do you find and react to trends QUICKLY and ACCURATELY? The answer is — by bubbling up the most common requests, responses, and customer wishes. But it’s not just identifying popular answers that’s hard. A spreadsheet just won’t make that impact or leave a lasting impression like a Word Cloud. It’s conveying those answers to your team swiftly, methodically, and in a way that turns you into the empathetic hero of the office. 🦸🏽♀️ 🤩 Here’s how a Word Cloud generator can help: 1) The pain of sifting through dense amounts of text can be solved by creating a visual depiction of what’s inside. With a word cloud, you can quickly surface common trends, answers, and responses, making it easy to identify patterns in heavy amounts of verbal data. Transcribe a user recording, dump it in the Word Cloud Generator and walla! 2) Guesswork about how your customers or user is feeling, what they’re saying, or what they want is a drain. Today’s savviest businesses know that it’s all about making insights-driven analyses when deciding how to move forward. A word cloud generator makes it easier to quickly draw those buried insights from surveys, social responses, emails, and other areas where you gather textual information. In doing so, you can make faster, more data-centric decisions. 3) Whether you’re presenting to your team or to a client, being able to get your audience swiftly up-to-speed on the insights you’ve uncovered is critical to your productivity. A word cloud generator makes it easier to showcase your findings, and therefore also showcase your cognitive prowess by allowing you to seamlessly share what you’ve discovered and back your decisions. 👯 Who’s It For? There’s tremendous value for startups seeking better Product/Market Fit. If you’re a tech startup wanting to display all sorts of user data (i.e. social sentiment, Product-Market Fit, Net Promoter Score (NPS), feature discovery, competitive positioning, etc.) so you can accurately (and RAPIDLY, might I add) build out your sprints or feature lists, having a free word cloud generator is valuable. If you’re not a startup...that’s fine too! This word cloud generator has a multitude of use cases. Businesses of all sizes benefit from simplifying complex amounts of text. Leaders and Managers can use a word cloud generator to quickly convey a new direction and the purpose behind the shift backed by data. We’ve even had students use the word cloud generator for presentations. There are so many challenges that are quickly solved by visualizing heavy amounts of text in a simple and gorgeous format. One last important note: This is a FREE tool. Not a SaaS app. You don’t have to limit your usage to a couple of uploads. Making this word cloud generator part of your free utility belt will help you breeze through your day. Sharing what you’ve created via this word cloud generator will help you power through your presentations, setting you up to become the go-to expert in your office, class, or field. So...type, paste or upload those responses, hit that big button, and download your visuals. I’m excited to hear about how you use this word cloud generator! I’ll be tuning in on social and responding to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out! 💡 P.S. I’ve left you a message + request on the homepage. Scroll down and hit that pulsing button to hear 🙌
