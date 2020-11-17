Free Vector Illustrations & Animations
MIT Licensed to use for free in your next commercial project
Sandoche
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Well done @andrew_dao1 ! I will add it to https://undesign.learn.uno !
@andrew_dao1 @sandochee Thank you! Awesome, it would be our pleasure to be featured on undesign!
Hey everyone! I'm the founder at Pixel True where we provide awesome illustrations & UI designs to businesses :) We've just created a great resource of 150+ illustrations & animations that you can use commercially for free, no strings attached. Looking forward to see what you guys create!
@andrew_dao1 Hey Andrew, LOVE the idea. I've found some great animations in lottiefiles but typically not everything I want. With so much competition in this space, how does pixeltrue differentiate? I currently use lottiefiles + other tools, grab the AE files wherever possible so I can modify on my own and export as json w/ bodymovin. I use a variety of illustration tools including freepik, shutterstock, icons8, undraw, and likely many more I'm forgetting.
@andrew_dao1 @jakefowler Hey Jake! This is a fantastic question. And yeah I totally agree, there is so much competition in the illustration space and I only see it growing in the future. But there's still a huge amount of new illustrations coming out each day! I believe it's because there are so many different ways to create an illustrations be it the style or the concept, that it's still possible to make unique illustrations. And that's really what we're trying to do with the illustration packs - creating unique illustrations that you wont find anywhere else. Take for example our Adventure Illustrations pack, it has a super unique style and illustration concepts :) Hopefully that helps! P.S. Lottiefiles is awesome!
Wow, great execution. Love the animated illustrations on top, perfect for 404 pages :)
@mr_jansen Thank you Paul!
Really cool animations, extremely useful, Congrats @andrew_dao1 for the launch!
@rajan_ramachandran thank you Rajan :)