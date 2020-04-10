Free Stay-at-Home Courses by Teachable

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ankur Nagpal
Maker
Hey everyone! The last few weeks around the world have been incredibly rough -- millions of people laid off in America alone, a billion plus people quarantined at home and while things may be slowly getting better, we're likely in this for at least a month or longer. At Teachable, we're based in NYC -- where things have been particularly bad of late. We're still incredibly fortunate in that our business is quite insulated from everything going on (online education and all) -- either way, we've been asking ourselves what we can do to help. One of the initiatives we have been working on -- that I'm sharing with you today is working with some of our favorite creators who have very, very generously volunteered to donate their premium, paid courses completely free to help people going through a rough time. Collectively, this collection is several thousand dollars worth of courses on all kinds of topics that are likely very helpful right now including: - Validating Your Business Idea - Social Media Marketing - Writing a Non-Fiction Book - Creating and Selling an Online Course - Dealing with COVID Uncertainty and Navigating the PPP Process - Building Better Habits - Learning to Code & more. All the love in the world to our creators for making this possible ❤️
UpvoteShare