Free Porto Illustrations

Get for free 20 stylish hand drawn illustrations

Porto Illustrations this is totaly free 20 stylish hand drawn illustrations. All of them available in 2 scene variants (with small elements around and without) and 3 gradient variants (large dotes - 50 ppi, medium dotes - 100 ppi, small dotes - 150 ppi).
Igor Kapustin
Maker
Working on kapustin.co
Hi Product Hunt 🙌🏻 This is my second release here, and this is the second illustration pack! Porto Illustrations this is totaly free 20 stylish hand drawn illustrations. All of them available in 2 scene variants (with small elements around and without) and 3 gradient variants (large dotes - 50 ppi, medium dotes - 100 ppi, small dotes - 150 ppi). This pack perfect for designers, startup owners or an entrepreneurs for quick launch. Use illustrations for websites, applications, presentations and another commercial projects! Files are included: AI & PNG (72 DPI, 2500 x 2500 px). Compatibility: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Adobe After Effects, Power Point, Keynote & Pitch. I would love to hear your feedback and comments about this style! Thanks!
Tinh Nguyen
Maker
Thank you so much.
Igor Kapustin
Maker
Working on kapustin.co
@nguyendangtinh I hope this will be useful to you!
