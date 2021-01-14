Free Porto Illustrations

discussion
Igor Kapustin
MakerWorking on kapustin.co
Hi Product Hunt 🙌🏻 This is my second release here, and this is the second illustration pack! Porto Illustrations this is totaly free 20 stylish hand drawn illustrations. All of them available in 2 scene variants (with small elements around and without) and 3 gradient variants (large dotes - 50 ppi, medium dotes - 100 ppi, small dotes - 150 ppi). This pack perfect for designers, startup owners or an entrepreneurs for quick launch. Use illustrations for websites, applications, presentations and another commercial projects! Files are included: AI & PNG (72 DPI, 2500 x 2500 px). Compatibility: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Adobe After Effects, Power Point, Keynote & Pitch. I would love to hear your feedback and comments about this style! Thanks!
Thank you so much.
@nguyendangtinh I hope this will be useful to you!