Free Knowledge Base by Dashly

Cedric Debono
I've been using Dashly for a few weeks now, and I can confirm their knowledge base is a great resource, especially for onboarding new clients like myself. I'd love to see more companies and service providers using it.
@cedric_debono nice to meet you Cedric! Thank you for your feedback and help. Supportive customers and partners drive the best products.
Hey Product People! I'm Valerie, not CEO @ dashly.io. We work hard on perfecting customer communication. Our main mission is to help SaaS teams be closer to their users. When support is needed, it must be provided as quick as possible. Our team is excited to tell the world about Dashly Knowledge Base. It helps you create a collection of articles with FAQ and instructions about your product. The Knowledge Base brings customer support to a new level. No more copypasting, long messages typing, surfing the internal docs to find the info, appointing chat conversations to your colleague who knows how to solve a particular issue. Forget about all that fuss. Dashly team has the solution. It's easy: create categories, add as many articles as needed to the Knowledge Base and send them when communicating in live chat within 3 clicks. Dashly mobile application allows your agents share the articles in live chat on the go. Great news for marketers: each article in the Knowledge Base can go through indexing. Improve SEO ranking of your product with Dashly Knowledge Base. Let your customers be proactive as well! Just place the link to the Help Center on your landing page, in the welcome message or within the product. This brings you closer to self-service. We are 100% sure that Knowledge Base by Dashly will decrease the response time of your support team and make your customers happy and successful. Last but not least: Dashly Knowledge Base is free. Enjoy a new level of customer support! Best regards, Valerie
Hey-hey Product Hunters! We are really glad to release and share Knowledge Base with you! It is fully feedback based product 🔥 We are open to even more feedback from you. Do you have all-in one solution for customer support?
Yes, I have all in one place (inbox, tickets, knowledge base)
No, I have different tools (Zendesk/HelpScout + other tools)
@thomas_andrew_hansen, share your stack of support tools please.