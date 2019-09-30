Discussion
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
Hi 👋 Hunters! We are very excited to debut our new product: Free Gmail eCards by cloudHQ. ⛔ Problem: Most eCard senders are saddened to find out that their eCards are often never even opened by the recipient. Too often, ecards are found in spam folders with gibberish subject titles, where email recipients have to open their email only to find an access code to view their eCard on other website. We think that system is broken. So we fixed it. ✅ Solution: With Free Gmail eCards by cloudHQ, your email recipient won't need to go to any other website to claim their eCard, and it won't get lost in their spam folder, either. You'll be able to create your ecard directly within Gmail, and your ecard recipient will be able to receive it right within their email too—where their email can be any email address, not just Gmail. Here's how it works: 1. Install the extension 2. Open your Gmail and start composing an email 3. Select your eCard 4. Edit the message 5. Hit Send! Special Features: ✔️ No third party website to visit—works right within Gmail ✔️ Cute GIFs in your eCards ✔️ 100s of eCards for every occasion, every event, and every holiday ✔️ New eCards added every week ✔️ Express emotions on world events, holidays and occasions ✔️ Best eCard system to actually get received! cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time. *Press release coming shortly*
Maker
