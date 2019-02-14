Free Email Tracker For Gmail
Track email opens and link clicks in Gmail
Track your emails for free with Snovio Email Tracker:
- No logos, signatures or trademarks;
- Find out the time and number of opens and link clicks;
- Schedule reminders according to status;
- Schedule your email and we'll send it for you.
Stay productive! ❤️
Alexis KratkoMaker@alikks · Founder at Snov.io
Hey! This is Oleksii From Snovio. It takes from 8 to 12 seconds to install this. I acually counted installation time. Once installed you get: No sign-up. We don't even ask for your email. Unlimited use. No branding. No paid plans. Simply free. Need a tool that never gets in your way? Snovio Email Tracker for Gmail. Yet another tools that lets you know if people actually read your emails. What's different then? We tried to make it as simple and as intuitive as possible. No frills, no need to play with settings to remove branding or "sent with" signatures. No limits on the amount of emails you send or links you track. User activity dashboard is available right inside your Gmail. That's not all the difference. It also comes with a Send Later and Reminders functionality, so you can shedule emails and send yourself reminders about follow-ups. Why is it better than the others? Because there's no other tool that can offer you as many features without hidden ads for FREE. What's the catch you ask? We hope that one day you buy a paid email drip campaigns plan https://snov.io/email-drip-campa... That's how we upsell. Oleksii
Daniil Kopilevych@daniil_kopilevych · Growth Manager at HelpCrunch
Have been using other Snovio products for a while now - always great quality and support. Email tracking looks very clean from the first glance. Congrats on the launch!
Alexis KratkoMaker@alikks · Founder at Snov.io
@daniil_kopilevych You guys are awesome, we are long time supporters of Helpcrunch :)
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I've seen stuff like this before but I really like the approach with the super clean design and push notifications!
Alexis KratkoMaker@alikks · Founder at Snov.io
@aaronoleary Thanks so much! You nailed it! That's what we wanted - to make it super simple and to look naturally inside gmail.
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
@baboyan_mary Can you please check this out and tell me if we can use it?
