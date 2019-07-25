Free Designs by Delesign
Customizable illustrations & more
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Leah Gibbs
Looks great Kenny, congratulations
Upvote (1)Share
Thank you Leah, really appreciate that! Are there any specific designs that you'd like us to create?
Fantastic freebies - thanks Kenny
Upvote (1)Share
Really glad you like them Sarah!
Hey PH, This is Kenny from Delesign. Our talented designers teamed up to create this library of royalty-free designs with the goal of helping developers and entrepreneurs create beautiful projects - all while saving time (and money). What’s cool about Free Designs: - Everything is 100% free. No need to attribute. - Customize the colors of all illustrations and icons directly on our website and easily download the SVG or PNG. - Editable source files (Adobe) included for website and email templates, social media, and print designs, allowing you to customize them further or use them as mockups. - If you can’t find what you’re looking for through your search query, you can submit a design request directly through our site. We’ll create it ASAP! - New designs added every day. Our Roadmap: - Code for the email and website templates available for download. - More designs (we’re adding more every day). - Anything else you’d like us to work on! We’ve worked hard on this and hope you like it! I’d love to hear your feedback and what we can improve on.
Nice