Free AI Therapist. Privacy first.

Meet Lily - your free, always-online, confidential AI

Therapy costs hundreds of dollars per hour. Many people feel shy to reveal their personal secrets to another human. Therapists are often over-booked and busy. Meet Lily, a friendly conversational AI that talks to you in real-time. Fully free.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
 by
Momento AI
Momento AI
Ad
Create your very own AI clone

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"How can we make Lily better?"

About this launch
was hunted by
Andrew Gao
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Andrew Gao
Featured on August 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Free AI Therapist. Privacy first.'s first launch.
