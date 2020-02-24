Free Ads Spend Calculator
Dan Siepen
Maker
Hey everyone :) @veebuv and I built this simple to use and Free Ads Calculator tool to help you make better decisions around marketing spend and ROI. Our mission at Cenario is to make numbers simple to understand and help businesses succeed by knowing their numbers with confidence. We often see many people be turned off by paid advertising or investing in a channel to experiment with growth, but often make this conclusion when they haven't actually worked out the KPI's for growth. We built this free calculator original for internal use and as mentioned above in the description it was very much a rough 2 hour job, but with a few more extra hours, we quickly created this because we knew it would be of value to many other people in the community. Do you know your numbers and KPI's for growth? What's your ideal CPA? Check it out in the calculator! You can measure your: 👉ARPU 👉Churn Rate 👉Months To Pay Off CAC 👉CAC:LTV Ratio 👉% Of Those Reached Sign Up 👉What Is Your/Your VAs Hourly Rate 👉Payment Conversion 👉CPC 👉CPM In order to find out your goals: 🏆Your Lifetime Value 🏆Max you can afford to acquire a customer 🏆Max you can pay to reach 100 on Instagram 🏆Max you can pay to reach 100 on LinkedIn 🏆Max hours spent to reach 100 on LinkedIn 🏆Max Cost for each Sign Up 🏆Max Cost for Each Website Visit 🏆Max cost for 1000 impressions Love to hear everyone's feedback and any questions, please let us know :)
Great tool lads 👍
Maker
@davidfastuca Thanks David! :) - Let me know your thoughts when you have given it a go :) - Any feedback would be great!
Amazing tool solving a real problem
Maker
@frazanjum Thanks Fraz for the comment and glad you think it's an amazing tool :) - Not much effort and we can see it would be valuable for a lot of people to play with and test their potential ROI for marketing :)
Simple and easy to use. Amazing calculator to view the marketing spent summary.
