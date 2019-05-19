Log InSign up
Frase

Focus on creativity, let AI do the research for your content

#3 Product of the DayToday
For anyone creating content on a regular basis, Frase helps you research faster so you can focus on creativity. A tool to optimise your content for search engines based on topics, popular questions and more.
Steve MesserHunter@stevenjmesser · Product Manager, GOV.UK
I came across Frames through an advert and figured I'd give it a try, as I've been looking into optimising blog posts for search engines. It's a pretty overwhelming field and I wasn't sure how to approach it – so it was a relief to find a tool that proposes doing all the thinking for you! I've used it to tweak a couple of blog posts and noticed an uplift in impressions, clicks and ranking position on those blog posts – it seems to be working so far.
