FranzAI
FranzAI
The free AI email assistant
Free
Analyze emails, set reminders, and manage tasks with ChatGPT-4o power at gpt@franzai.com. 📧📝 FranzAI handles your emails, understands time ⏰, and has memory. "Remind me next week," or "Add this to my task list." It remembers and keeps you on track.
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
FranzAI
FranzAI
Your Free Intelligent Email Assistant
FranzAI by
FranzAI
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Franz Enzenhofer
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
FranzAI
is not rated yet. This is FranzAI's first launch.
