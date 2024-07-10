Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. FranzAI
FranzAI

FranzAI

The free AI email assistant

Free
Analyze emails, set reminders, and manage tasks with ChatGPT-4o power at gpt@franzai.com. 📧📝 FranzAI handles your emails, understands time ⏰, and has memory. "Remind me next week," or "Add this to my task list." It remembers and keeps you on track.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
FranzAI
About this launch
FranzAI
FranzAIYour Free Intelligent Email Assistant
0
reviews
17
followers
FranzAI by
FranzAI
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Franz Enzenhofer
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
FranzAI
is not rated yet. This is FranzAI's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#75