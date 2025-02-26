Subscribe
The modular, mini pc for gaming and AI.
Framework Desktop is a 4.5L PC with AMD Ryzen AI Max, up to 128GB RAM, and customizable I/O. Cool gadget for gaming, local LLMs, and compact setups. Open source CAD files so you can DIY if you wish!
Launch tags:
HardwareArtificial IntelligenceGames

About this launch
The Modular, Mini PC for Gaming and AI.
63
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Framework Desktop by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Hardware, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Featured on March 1st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Framework Desktop's first launch.