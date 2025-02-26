Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Framework Desktop
Framework Desktop
The modular, mini pc for gaming and AI.
Visit
Upvote 63
Framework Desktop is a 4.5L PC with AMD Ryzen AI Max, up to 128GB RAM, and customizable I/O. Cool gadget for gaming, local LLMs, and compact setups. Open source CAD files so you can DIY if you wish!
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Hardware
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Games
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Framework Desktop
The Modular, Mini PC for Gaming and AI.
Follow
63
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Framework Desktop by
Framework Desktop
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Hardware
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Featured on March 1st, 2025.
Framework Desktop
is not rated yet. This is Framework Desktop's first launch.