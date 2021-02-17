Log In
frameshift

Showcase your work in awesome mockups

frameshift.cc - a small app to showcase your screenshots in beautiful browser mockups:
🖼️ multiple browser frames
🍭 stunning background gradients
📏 Predefined sizes for different platforms
✌️ everything local - no upload/account
