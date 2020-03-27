Frames 2.0
Hello! 👋 I started the Frames kit project back in 2015. To once and for all, kill a hypothesis of mine about the UI kit's usefulness and move on. Now, after five years, I am still updating the same file, knowing that now it is important not only for me. Over the years, Frames has helped me, and like many alike, to save time on Sketch. And I appreciate every user that has given Frames a try. Each opinion is valued and considered through the Frames' lifespan. Yes, I know this is just a bunch of components compatible with a single program. But I believe it should be this way because in the end it's not wrong to have an only best friend — and the best friend of Sketch is Frames kit. I would like to proudly present you the Frames 2.0, and the newly updated website. P.S. shout-out to amazing Mariya's illustrations @KiryuhinaMariya 🤩
Fun fact: Frames kit has initially been developed for Sketch 3.2, it's the primary color was green and it looked completely different 5 years ago, take a look: https://dribbble.com/shots/26830...
Well designed and really useful interface kit. Highly recommended!
Beautiful work, congrats on the launch! 5 years you made it so awesome