Home
→
Product
→
Framer Forms
Framer Forms
Build bigger, better forms in Framer
Finally! Build custom forms in Framer with multiple inputs and full design control with ease. Need to build truly custom forms in Framer? Add unlimited input fields and enjoy creative freedom in your next project with FramerForms 2.0
Launched in
Design Tools
No-Code
by
About this launch
Finally! Build bigger, better forms in Framer.
Framer Forms by
was hunted by
Ryan Hayward
in
Design Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Ryan Hayward
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Custom forms in Framer's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Comments
5
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#164
