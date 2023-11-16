Products
  Home
  Product
  Framer Forms
Framer Forms

Build bigger, better forms in Framer

Embed
Finally! Build custom forms in Framer with multiple inputs and full design control with ease. Need to build truly custom forms in Framer? Add unlimited input fields and enjoy creative freedom in your next project with FramerForms 2.0
Launched in
Design Tools
No-Code
 by
About this launch
Custom forms in FramerFinally! Build bigger, better forms in Framer.
0
reviews
61
followers
Framer Forms by
was hunted by
Ryan Hayward
in Design Tools, No-Code. Made by
Ryan Hayward
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Custom forms in Framer's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#164