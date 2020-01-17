Discussion
Ben Rush
Maker
I've been working with a framing company for a number of years and its an incredibly traditional, offline business model. I noticed through time that many quotes that came through were for very standard requirements, such as 'simple black frame' and the budgets clients proposed were often $100 or less. I wanted to see if we could bring those standard requirements online and remove the need for employees to spend time replying to emails on lower value opportunities. What we ended up with is FrameIT, which has been designed with simplicity in mind. A customer can measure their item(s), such as a poster, print or photograph and then input the height and width into our visual builder [down to the exact milimetre]. Once we have those two measurements the customer can continue to apply some basic customisations, such as frame style and whether or not they want a mat border. We provide clear pricing and online checkout. Once we receive the order its handcrafted and shipped to the customer within 3-5 business days. It took me a really long time to get a handle on the complexity of getting the right measurement output for the various materials relative to a customer's height and width inputs, but we got something reliable and easy to use in the end. I don't think this product will enable me to buy a private jet anytime soon, but its been a great learning experience to pull everything together and launch a fully functioning business. The product is still undergoing development to make improvements to the core offering and we're looking to expand into other opportunities in the near future. I hope you like the product and I welcome any feedback, be it positive or constructive thoughts.
